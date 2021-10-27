Editorial
Development at Six Nations to zone or not to zone

October 27, 2021 120 views

Prepared by Councillor Helen Miller During the height of the protest at McKenzie Meadows the HCCC demanded a moratorium on development in the Haldimand Tract. But what about development here at Six Nations. For several years now people have complained about development in their neighborhoods. And they expect the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNGREC) to do something about it. They get angry when told there’s nothing council can do. Speaking only for myself and not the SNGREC, today the reserve is rift with development from Town Line to Sixth Line. With Six Nations having no environmental laws or guidelines in place for land usage there’s little council can do. So it’s pretty much a free for all when it comes to development. In municipalities land is…

