OPP recover $190,000 in stolen property

BRANT COUNTY, ON – A major stolen property investigation by a combined Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) that spanned four months has seen four arrested and $190,000 in stolen property including vehices, trailers and tools recovered. The OPP and CSCU investigation began in July 2021 with a stolen property investigation at a residential address in Brant County.Through August and September, Brant County OPP Crime Unit and CSCU members from Brant, Oxford, Elgin, Norfolk and Middlesex executed a total of three search warrants on properties located in Brant County and Norfolk County. As a result of this 2 month property investigation by Brant County OPP CSCU a combined total of approximately $190,000.00 in confirmed stolen property including several motor vehicles, trailers and tools has been…



