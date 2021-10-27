Editorial
ticker

Review of election code needed

October 27, 2021 53 views

By Lynda Powless, Editor Six Nations elected council is now in its third year. With less than two years to go to the next election the current council has yet to appoint an elections committee to look over the controversial election code that changed among other things, the term of office from three years to four. It also dropped the number of councillors from 12 to nine that should have increased the workload for the current councillors instead some committees were dropped and travel curtailed resulting in a saving that would have occurred with 12 or 9 people sitting around their computers. The question is how has the current council done.?What has been accomplished? Should the Code of Conduct be tightened up to force council itself to deal with its…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Police train on ground penetrating radar that will be used to find anomalies in the grounds of the Mohawk Institute Residential School that may lead to children’s remains being found. (Photo by Victoria Gray)
Local News

Training to find the children has begun

October 27, 2021 94

Training has begun on the ground penetrating radar that will search the Mohawk Institute grounds By…

Read more
St. Eugene’s Mission School/ Kootenay Island Residential School in the Cranbrook/Ktunaxa First Nation in B.C 182 children’s remains found
Local News

Remains of children at residential school sites hits over 4,000

October 27, 2021 187

By Victoria Gray Writer When the remains of 215 children were rediscovered at the former Kamloops…

Read more