Six Nations Cannabis Commission fails to follow own regulations in issuing first permit

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cannabis commission may not have followed its own regulations in issuing its first production permit. The four year old Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) issued a statement last week saying it had issued its first production permit however the statement does not say who the permit was issued to, where it is located and did not publically post the notice as required by their own regulations. The SNCC regulations stipulate under the section Public notice and public interest says: “Public notice and public interest 28. (1) For the purposes of clause 26(1)(a), unless the applicant is ineligible on any other ground to be issued a licence or a licence renewal, the Commission shall give notice of an application for a licence…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice