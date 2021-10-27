Local News
Training to find the children has begun

October 27, 2021 94 views
Six Nations Police train on ground penetrating radar that will be used to find anomalies in the grounds of the Mohawk Institute Residential School that may lead to children’s remains being found. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

Training has begun on the ground penetrating radar that will search the Mohawk Institute grounds By Victoria Gray Writer Alfred Johnson knows children are buried at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School and has faith they’ll be found. “They never had any funerals up there, so we never knew what happened, or where they went,” he said. Johnson and other survivors from the former residential school watched Six Nations Police (SNP) practice using ground penetrating radar at Chiefswood Park on October 20 to learn more about the process and to show their support. Kimberly Murray, executive oversight lead of the Survivor Secretariat, who is leading the task force for the search said they chose the location because they didn’t think practicing on the grounds would be very respectful and they…

