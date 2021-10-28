Highway 6 bypass at Caledonia shut down

By Lynda Powless

Editor

The Caledonia Highway 6 By pass has been shut down by Six Nations people and supporters in support of the Wet’suwet’en who are asking for support in their protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site in northern B.C.

Six Nations man Skylar Williams said the bypass was shut down in support of the Wet’suwet’en and called on other communities to join them with their own actions. Williams has not said how long the blockade will last. Williams has just recently returned from a trip to the pipeline protest in B.C..

Meanwhile Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and have closed the road at Highway 6 between Argyle Street and Greens Road in Caledonia. The detours are marked and OPP are asking motorists to be aware of pedestrians who may be in the area.

