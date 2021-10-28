National News
Residential school victims, survivors receive tribute 

October 28, 2021 21 views

By Chelsea Kemp,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A small gathering took place Oct. 18 to honour the lives of students who died at the former Elkhorn residential school.

Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Inc. Grand Chief Garrison Settee travelled with elders  to host a ceremony at a small gravesite where children from the Elkhorn  residential school are buried. The ceremony included music, prayers, a  sacred fire, offerings and a feast.

The ceremony was inspired by  the memory of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation elder Doris Pratt, said retired  Pimicikamak Cree Nation (Cross Lake) educator Rebecca Ross.

Pratt  called on Ross to bring a message to MKO and the Assembly of Manitoba  Chiefs requesting a ceremony and feast at the former residential school  to honour the children buried at the site and the Brandon Indian  Residential School.

“I was persistent to get it done,” Ross said.  “Doris wanted to do this. She gave me that message in the summer of  2018, and now only the stories of these burial sites surfaced in May  2021.”

The late elder advised Ross, “there are children from  northern Manitoba who are buried in former Elkhorn residential school,  and most of these children are from northern Manitoba.”

Pratt, who passed away at age 83 on March 6, 2019, had also expressed that “those children were my friends and my protectors.”

After  receiving her call to action from Pratt, Ross began researching  residential schools and found lists of children who died in both Elkhorn  and Brandon. She added at times the records did not indicate the age,  birthdate or date of death. She also found the community a child hailed  from and cause of death were also often unknown.

“Some of them,  there was not even a record. There was poor record-keeping on the part  of the people, the churches, who ran these residential schools,” Ross  said. “It’s just hiding the truth.”

Ross said she believes Pratt  knew how horrific the legacy of residential schools were in Canada and  that it was a piece of history that needed to be acknowledged.

Ross  said survivors’ stories from residential schools have been shared for  years, and for many decades their experiences went ignored.

The  National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website indicates 26  students died at the Elkhorn residential school. The site features  unmarked crosses erected in remembrance of the children who died.

The  Elkhorn residential school, known as the Washakada Home for Girls and  the Kasota Home for Boys, was established in the village of Elkhorn in  1888. It was closed in 1918 but reopened in 1923, under the  administration of the Anglican Church’s Missionary Society.

The  National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website said the school was  eventually closed in 1949 after the leaders of The Pas Indian Band made  a number of complaints about the conditions students lived in.

The  gravesite where the MKO ceremony took place is home to a monument  installed in July 1990 by former school staff and students. In part, the  monument reads: “In this consecrated plot of ground lie buried the  remains of several children who died while attending the Elkhorn Indian  Residential Schools.”

Ross said more needs to be done to address  the damaging legacy of residential schools. She wants to see educational  institutions start careful discussions about residential schools  because the facilities often include students who have family members  who are survivors.

“The stories, the history, the truth, should be taught in the schools wherever it’s appropriate,” Ross said.

Residential  schools are a major part of Canadian history that needs to be  documented, acknowledged and remembered, she said, adding there were 19  schools in Manitoba alone.

Ross said Pratt’s work in preserving  the Dakota language is also inspiring, as residential schools served to  take children’s culture and language away.

As part of the healing  process, she would like to see schools fully funded to teach Indigenous  languages and train teachers to help in their preservation. There is a  need to ensure those passing on the language to younger generations not  only speak the language but are qualified to serve as teachers.

This is an important step because language cannot be separated from culture, Ross said.

A part of addressing these issues in schools is preserving and sharing the stories of survivors.

“Right  now, there’s not too many elders, residential school survivors, living,  but those who experienced  the schools  have stories. They should be  visited and their stories should be recorded,” Ross said.

It is  critical to remember the children who died at residential schools, she  said, adding every one of them should be honoured, especially because  they most likely suffered while living at the institutions.

Ross, her parents and eight siblings went to residential school.

She also had aunts and uncles who were taken to the facilities.

The schools took them far away from their families and cultures, and they had no chance to go home.

“A  lot of these residential school survivors, they spent anywhere from 10  to 15 years away from home being at the residential school. Some of them  were taken away at a very early age, maybe four years old, six years  old,” Ross said.

It is a heartbreaking experience knowing children  were ripped from their families and cultures to attend residential  school, Ross said.

She hopes the chorus of Canadians acknowledging  the traumatic legacy of the residential school system that has echoed  across the country since the discovery of unmarked graves at the former  Kamloops Residential School will endure.

“I want the  acknowledgment to stick. I want wherever residential schools were built  on First Nation communities, they should have ceremonies and feasts to  honour the children buried on their sites,” Ross said. “Every  residential school should be searched, and every residential school  should have a monument honouring the children that are buried there.”

  Chelsea Kemp is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  BRANDON SUN . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

