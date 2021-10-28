Six Nations trust fund to has $4 million in requests and $2 million for 2022 projects

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (EDT) has $2 million to give to worthy community groups and is making its decisions for 2022 soon.

On October 27 the EDT announced its shortlist for community investment next year that includes seven general applications and three grassroots projects.

Some of the projects selected for the short list include the Two Row on the Grand for their 2022 educational canoe trip, the Jamieson Home and School Association for creating outdoor activity space including a basketball court and Kayanase for its Six Nations Conservancy Project.

Six Nations Public works has also applied for funds to extend the water mains on Cayuga Road between Third Line and Fourth Line. The Six Nations Language Commission has also submitted an application to go toward its Revitalizing Our Languages program.

Six Nations housing has applied for another townhouse and the Woodlands Cultural Centre has also applied for funding for its Sharing our Traditions program.

Those selected for the short list will make a presentation to the trustees in a bid to secure funding for 2022.

The shortlist presentations will take place on Saturday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over Zoom.

“Shortlist presentations are an important step in the application process which gives the Trustees a clear, more wholesome picture of proposed projects while allowing for two-way conversations with the applicants and trustees,” Alaina VanEvery, Board of Trustees Chair said.

This year 10 applications were submitted and were all added to shortlisting. The total amount of funding all 10 applicants are asking for in 2022 is $4,041,113.20. The EDT has $2 million available for community investment in 2022.

The funding requests totalling $4,008,613.20 are listed here:

Six Nations Public Works water mains $1,589,375.00

Six Nations Housing townhouse $1,066,304.60

Six Nations Justice Dept. $500,000.00

Six Nations Language Commission $300,000.00

Ganohkwasra $280,350.00

Kayanase $203,900.00

Woodland Cultural Centre $68,683.60

3 Grassroots applications totalling $32,500.00

Jamieson Home & School $15,000.00

Aboriginal Senior Wish $15,000.00

Two Row on the Grand $2,500.00

Following the review, scoring and presentations, the successful recipients will receive notification on November 12.

Those who are successful will have from January 1, 2022 to December 1, 2022 to use the funds.

Since 2016, the EDT has invested over $12.6 million into the community, this is made possible through annual profits by the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC).

For more information or to view a complete list of shortlisted applicants and presentation times visit

www.sndevcorp.ca/edt.

Add Your Voice