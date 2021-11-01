Caledonia bypass re-opens

The Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is advising motorists effective Monday Nov., 1 2021, the Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia has re-opened to traffic. The bypass was opened after a highway inspection cleared it for traffic.

The OPP thanks everyone for their patience during this road closure.

The bypass was closed Oct., 29, 2021 by 1492 Landback Lane Land protectors in support of the Wet’suwet’en protest against TC Energy’s proposed Coastal GasLink project through their unceded lands.

For the latest traffic updates, always follow @OPP_WR and @OPP_COMM_WR on Twitter. Additional traffic information can be found on the 511 Ontario website at https://511on.ca/#:Alerts.

Add Your Voice