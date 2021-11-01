National News
ticker

Caledonia bypass re-opens

November 1, 2021 54 views

  The Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is advising motorists effective Monday Nov., 1 2021,  the Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia has re-opened to traffic. The bypass was opened after a highway inspection cleared it for traffic.

The OPP thanks everyone for their patience during this road closure.

The bypass was closed Oct., 29, 2021 by 1492 Landback Lane Land protectors in support of the Wet’suwet’en protest against  TC Energy’s proposed Coastal GasLink project through their unceded lands.

For the latest traffic updates, always follow @OPP_WR and @OPP_COMM_WR on Twitter. Additional traffic information can be found on the 511 Ontario website at https://511on.ca/#:Alerts.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba still apprehending First Nations newborns despite ending birth alerts last year: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

November 1, 2021 146

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WINNIPEG SUN Although the province officially ended the practice…

Read more
National News

Research reveals a lack of information on forced sterilization of Indigenous women in Quebec 

November 1, 2021 51

By Benjamin Powless  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A group of Indigenous researchers and women’s associations across…

Read more

Leave a Reply