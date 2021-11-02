National News
Ship that lost 109 containers near Victoria is now stable: operator 

November 2, 2021 42 views

VICTORIA- The ship that lost 109 containers overboard near Victoria is now stable and the company that manages the vessel says an initial transit plan is being reviewed by authorities.

Danaos Shipping says the remaining containers on the MV Zim Kingston are safe and will be unloaded once a port of call has been identified for the ship, which has been anchored for repairs.

It says in a written statement that the company has hired marine contractors to remove containers and debris from shores as helicopter crews airlift larger pieces.

The Canadian Coast Guard has said 71 fridges, 81 bags of Styrofoam and 19 bags of garbage were among the items that have been flown off Cape Palmerston beach on the northwest side of Vancouver Island.

The containers fell off the ship on Oct. 22 during stormy weather around the same time a fire started among other bins, which took about a week to put out.

The coast guard has said an environmental unit is working with First Nations to identify resources at risk along the coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.

