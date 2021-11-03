National News
All Indigenous people eligible for third COVID 19 vaccine dose in Manitoba

November 3, 2021 41 views

WINNIPEG-Manitoba says it is expanding eligibility for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to all First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.

It is also to be available for anyone over the age of 70.

There must be six months between the second and third dose.

Marcia Anderson, who leads the First Nations pandemic team, says it’s important for Indigenous people to be vaccinated.

There has been a slow increase in COVID-19 infections in the province over the last month.

Some 128 new cases and two more deaths are being reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

