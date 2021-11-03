Business
National News

Champagne in U.S. to talk unblocking supply chain, and push rare earth minerals 

November 3, 2021 59 views

OTTAWA- Federal cabinet minister Francois-Philippe Champagne starts two days of meetings in Washington today with the goal of unblocking North America’s supply chain.

Some of Canada’s rare Earth mineral deposits located in areas of unceded First Nations lands.

Champagne is the federal innovation, science and industry minister, a portfolio he describes as being at the core of building back Canada’s post-COVID-19 pandemic economy.

Champagne says he will be pushing Canada’s largely untapped rare-earth mining sector, which would allow the U.S. to be less reliant on China, the world’s leading supplier of those minerals.

The pandemic-induced bottlenecks have created shortages of semiconductors and rare-earth minerals needed to power everything from computers and cellphones to electric vehicles.

Champagne’s visit followed the talks that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and others held at last week’s G20 summit in Rome on easing the supply chain crunch that has clogged U.S. ports.

Champagne says a “regional” supply chain focus is required to make the North American continent more self-reliant and less vulnerable to offshore forces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A list of who will be eligible for a COVID 19 booster shot in Ontario 

November 3, 2021 80

TORONTO- Ontario announced Wednesday that COVID-19 booster shots will be available to everyone next year, but…

Read more
National News

NDP says scrap Commons’ gender based dress rules to make them more inclusive 

November 3, 2021 50

By Marie Woolf THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- New Democrats are calling for the “archaic” House of…

Read more

Leave a Reply