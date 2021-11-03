Compensation for Indigenous children removed from homes not justice, says AFN chief

Talks started Monday between Indigenous leaders and the federal government about a possible settlement over court-ordered compensation to First Nations children could signal the clearing of the road to reconciliation, the Assembly of First Nations National chief said Saturday. RoseAnne Archibald said the talks are scheduled to last until December and Indigenous leaders are prepared to meet face-to-face with government representatives. The federal government filed notice it plans to challenge in the Federal Court of Appeal a ruling ordering Ottawa to pay compensation to First Nations children removed from their homes, but also said the parties have agreed to work towards a resolution by December. “We are closer than we have been previously,’’ said Archibald. “So. that’s an important part of why the AFN executive committee, which is all the…



