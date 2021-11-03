Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation gearing up for December band election

By Victoria Gray

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) are gearing up to elect its council and chief for the next two years.

This election nominations concluded October 30. Candidates have until November 4 to formally withdraw their nominations.

Band members will elect a chief and seven councillors.

The incumbent, Stacey Laforme has served the community for more than 20 years. He was first elected to council in 1999 and became chief when former chief Bryan Laforme retired and did not run in 2015.

Laforme has previously said if elected, he is considering ending his tenure after this next term due to “lateral violence” in the community. He posted on Facebook in September that if he does ever stop, it won’t be because of the work as chief, but because of people’s behaviour in the MCFN organization and the community.

“When the day arrives when I decide I can no longer be your Giima or you decide it. It will not be the frustration with government or businesses or the planning or travel, or even the Indian Act, for all of that we can, are and will change’ he said on Facebook. “My time will end because of the way we treat each other and our inability to advance and recognize who we are!”

He plans to implement policies within the organization including bringing the seven Anishinaabe teachings into hiring practices and staff evaluations.

Laforme is vying for the position against former chief and councillor Larry Sault.

Sault was elected chief of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation in 1993 and served two terms. In 1999, he was elected grand chief of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians. After that he became an investment advisor to the Native American Gaming Industry. In 2013, Sault returned to the MCFN council but was not re-elected in 2019.

Those nominated for one of seven council seats available include: incumbents Evan Sault, Veronica King-Jamieson and Erma Ferrell. New nominees include Ashley Sault, Fawn Sault, Ralph Kelly Laforme, Kim Sault, Casey Jonathan and Karen Andrea King.

The election itself will be held on December 11. Polls will be at the MCFN Community Centre.

For more information or to submit a nomination contact McLeod at veronica_mcleod@hotmail.com or call 705-309-2347.

For more information about the voter list or to register to vote visit http://mncfn.ca/mcfn-voters-list-confidential/.

