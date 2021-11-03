Ontario says no to $9 million needed to search Mohawk Institute grounds for lost children

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER -Six Nations’ Elected Chief has accused Ontario of not wanting to foot the bill for the search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School. Elected Chief Mark Hill called Premiere Doug Ford out for his unwillingness to acknowledge the province’s role in perpetuating the violence at residential schools on October 28 in a letter to Ford. During a meeting with the Survivors Secretariat the Deputy Minister of Indigenous Affairs Shawn Batise offered the Survivors Secretariat $400,000 over three years to perform the search with ground penetrating radar on 500 acres. “With all due respect, this amount of funding falls short and is not commensurate with Ontario’s role in the operation of the school. It is also contrary…
