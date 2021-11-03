Education
Six Nations schools to continue to cohort system

November 3, 2021

Schools on Six Nations will continue to operate as is, for now. Travis Anderson, director of Federal Schools released the decision to keep the cohort system to staff, families and the community on November 1. He said the decision to continue with the cohort A, B and C model was made after consulting Ohsweken Public Health, Six Nations Elected Council and the Six Nations Emergency Control Group. Cohort A attends in-person learning Monday, Tuesday and every other Wednesday; Cohort B attends in-person learning every other Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Students in Cohort C engage in remote education only. Anderson anticipates classes will resume at full capacity on December 6, 2021. Opening the schools will again be done in consultation with Ohsweken Public Health, Six Nations Elected Council and the Six…

