Brantford Police Service seeking public help in carjacking

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are asking the public for help in identifying suspects involved in an assault and robbery involving the theft of a vehicle Thursday, Oct., 28, 2021 in the city.

Brantford Police said the assault occurred at about 10:20 p.m., in the area of Helen Avenue near Princess Anne Park where a man was operating his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown men.

One of the suspects entered the vehicle through the passenger side door and began punching the victim. The victim was then forcibly removed from his vehicle and assaulted.

The two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle which is described as a blue, 2021 Volkswagen Passat.

A description of the suspects is not available.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the two male suspects and the location of the stolen vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital and received treatment for serious injuries.

Officers are also asking anyone may have witnessed the incident and has not yet provided a statement, or who live in the area and have video surveillance available to contact Detective Constable Jason Sinning of the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 extension 2265.

Additionally, tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

