Elections Canada probes extent of mistakes on polling day in Indigenous communities

November 4, 2021 38 views

OTTAWA- Elections Canada says it has launched an investigation to see if errors cost Indigenous communities across Canada their right to vote.

It is checking to see whether *First Nations in Kenora were the only ones denied the ability to vote on polling day or if it was “a more general problem.”

Three fly-in First Nations communities in Kenora, including Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and Cat Lake, had no polling stations on election day.

The NDP has lodged an official complaint with the elections commissioner about the failures, as well as the late opening of polling stations and long lines.

There have also been reports of incorrect information about polling stations on voter cards on reserves.

Elections Canada says it is looking at voting services offered to Indigenous communities across the country.

It says it is still working “to get a complete picture of what happened” and needs to work to “build trust” with Indigenous voters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

