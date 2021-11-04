Miller hopes to continue to repair relationships in new role 

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

New Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said his new portfolio is different, but at the same time similar, to his former post as Indigenous Services Minister — and that difference is where the work is left to be done, he said.

“It’s a portfolio I’ve had some interaction with, given the nature of the issues involved, and it’s different, but it’s no less important to the future of this country,” Miller said, adding he was happy to once more have the confidence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who shuffled his cabinet last week, moving Miller into the Crown-Indigenous Relations portfolio formerly held by Carolyn Bennett and bringing former Finance Minister Patty Hajdu to take over Miller’s former portfolio at Indigenous Services Canada.

“It’s been a real challenge,” Miller said, pointing out the 19-month COVID-19 pandemic that has taken valuable resources, time and energy from his department and from other projects such as clean drinking water.

“We’ve spent a lot of our time trying to help people, coordinating emergency services and helping people get through a public health crisis,” he said, adding that despite that, he has managed to build relationships in the Indigenous community that have been important.

“There’s still a lot of work left to be done,” on Reconciliation and on long-term boil-water advisories in First Nations communities, Miller said, adding that he is heartened by the notion that many First Nations communities are committed to training their own water-filtration technicians.

The Trudeau government promised in 2015 that all long-term boil-water advisories would be lifted by December of last year.

Miller said that the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors came into play in the government’s inability to meet that deadline.

Miller said rebuilding the relationship between First Nations, Metis and Inuit Peoples and the federal government will take time and must be built on trust, and that will take time.

“All of these relationships are built and destroyed by lack of trust, and the new title describes my role perfectly. It will be about resolving claims, the recognition of rights and these are very important discussions, especially when you’re talking about land, which is how the relationship started and was broken in the first place,” he said.

Miller added that he will be meeting with new Indigenous Services Minister Hajdu concerning the recent Supreme Court decision rebuking the government’s claims on compensation for children removed from First Nations communities and placed in foster care outside their communities.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to come to a settlement, and if we don’t have an agreement by mid-December, we’ll have a reckoning at that point,” Miller said.

Marc Lalonde is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the IORI:WASE. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

