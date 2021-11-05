Canadian flag to be raised on federal buildings Sunday, in time for Remembrance Day 

OTTAWA- The Canadian flag will be hoisted on the Peace Tower in Ottawa and on all federal government buildings on Sunday at sunset.

In a statement, the government says flags on its buildings across the country will return to full-mast Sunday in time for Remembrance Day, when they will again be lowered to half-mast.

The flags will first be lowered at sunrise on Monday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.

Canada’s flags were lowered to half-mast on May 30 after the discovery of unmarked graves at a former Kamloops residential school.

The government says this is the longest period of time in Canada’s history that flags have been flown at half-mast.

It says the decision to raise the flag followed talks with Indigenous communities and leaders.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast every Sept. 30 moving forward to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021

