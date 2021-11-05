National News
ticker

Canadian flag to be raised on federal buildings Sunday, in time for Remembrance Day 

November 5, 2021 51 views

OTTAWA- The Canadian flag will be hoisted on the Peace Tower in Ottawa and on all federal government buildings on Sunday at sunset.

In a statement, the government says flags on its buildings across the country will return to full-mast Sunday in time for Remembrance Day, when they will again be lowered to half-mast.

The flags will first be lowered at sunrise on Monday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.

Canada’s flags were lowered to half-mast on May 30 after the discovery of unmarked graves at a former Kamloops residential school.

The government says this is the longest period of time in Canada’s history that flags have been flown at half-mast.

It says the decision to raise the flag followed talks with Indigenous communities and leaders.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast every Sept. 30 moving forward to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Residential school comments trigger class walkout

November 5, 2021 341

By Savannah Stewart Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE EASTERN DOOR A Concordia University class on Algonquian…

Read more
National News

AMC feels snubbed by new premier, but province says public health orders limited attendance at swearing in 

November 5, 2021 57

  Assembly of Manitoba  Chiefs says First Nations  were not invited to swearing in of province’s…

Read more

Leave a Reply