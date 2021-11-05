NDP joins Residential School survivors in calling for Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Gre Rickford to resign

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford will not be stepping down after survivors of Indian Residential Schools from across the province, and the now the NDP are calling for his resignation .

Survivors and the official opposition party called for Minister Rickford’s resignation during a virtual press conference hosted by Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath Friday, Nov. 5 2021 raising concerns because Rickford had appeared as a character witness for a colleague in a 2015 law society hearing that was later dismissed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office released a statement Friday saying “Minister Rickford was decades removed from the events that were complained about. Every single allegation against the member of this law firm were withdrawn or dismissed. Any inferences to the minister and these allegations are completely false.”

An NDP press release says “Rickford signed a federal residential school Settlement Agreement on behalf of residential school Survivors represented by law firm Keshen and Major. But dozens of Survivors filed complaints about the firm’s handling of their compensation. Among them were allegations that Rickford’s partner, Doug Keshen, transferred thousands of dollars in Survivors’ compensation to himself, wrongly charged Survivors administrative fees and arranged loans at high interest rates. Those claims have not been proven in the tribunal process.”

Horwath says the government should take survivor concerns seriously.

“If Survivors don’t trust Minister Rickford, or feel retraumatized by him, how could he be the right person to take a lead role in the residential school searches?” Horwath asked.

Four survivors, including Darlene LaForme from Six Nations, called for him to step down saying they do not believe he is on their side.

“I stand with other survivors that he be removed from our sacred work. We do not and cannot trust the Indian Agent or we will continue to be hurt,” she said. “We don’t need an Indian Agent telling us what and how we will proceed. We don’t want an Indian Agent to control us. We are done… We will not allow lawyers to manipulate us or use us for your personal gain… We express hurt and it falls on deaf ears,” Darlene LaForme said.

LaForme had chastised the Minister saying he claims to support residential survivors and denounces the system that caused so much pain, suffering and death at the 18 schools across the province that operated from 1831 to 1991, but at the same time he had defended his former colleague, lawyer Doug Keshen, against survivors who had launched a series of complaints to the Law Society of Ontario about Keshen.

Garnet Angeconeb, originally from the Lac Seul First Nation and now lives in Sioux Lookout, Ont., attended Pelican Indian Residential School said Rickford’s character is called into question and with that so is the entire province’s commitment to reconciliation.

“When I hear Minister Greg Rickford talking about reconciliation in the aftermath of residential schools, it opens painful wounds,” he said. “People felt hurt, betrayed and taken advantage of by the Keshen and Major law firm and Mr. Rickford was a part of that machine. They had all the power, all the money and all the lawyers, so Survivors felt helpless to stand up for themselves when they believed their settlements were mishandled.”

Rickford was a character witness for Kenora area lawyer, Keshen in 2015, when a group of survivors brought concerns to what was then the Law Society of Upper Canada, who then tried Keshen for professional misconduct however charges against Keshen were dropped in 2017. The NDP press release says “those hearings stopped in 2017 due to “serious systemic issues involving the Law Society’s regulatory and hearing process in relation to Indigenous issues.” That left Survivors with nowhere to turn for the justice they seek. Rickford was a character witness for Keshen in those hearings.”

Edmund Metatawabin, a survivor of St. Anne’s Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont. said he had concerns.

“If you’re going to be speaking for somebody choose your side ,choose whose side you’re going to speak for,” he said. “The justice system of Canada has continuously failed to properly represent the legal rights of residential school Survivors.”

Survivors say they don’t trust Rickford or believe he’s fighting for their best interests. Since he was charged with the responsibility of leading the ministry of Indigenous affairs Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa and critic for Indigenous and Treaty Relations, who is also a residential school survivor, said the minister has been silent and invisible during times survivors need them the most.

“The fact that he supported Keshen as a character witness, he took the side against survivors and how can he say that he walks with survivors today,” he said. “in far northern Ontario when we go into the communities we see the living conditions, there’s no clean drinking water. During water crisis last year Neskantaga First Nation was evacuated for 61 days, not one call from the minister, not one, ‘how can we help?’ That was disappointing… I think, again, he functions as an Indian Agent, he is Indian Agent 2.0 and I think that’s very evident.”

Garnet Angeconeb, originally from the Lac Seul First Nation and now lives in Sioux Lookout, Ont., attended Pelican Indian Residential School said Rickford’s character is called into question and with that so is the entire province’s commitment to reconciliation.

“How sincere is this government on reconciliation? Moving forward given the complexities of his legacy and so I would hope if Ontario is serious about reconciliation they have to go into these discussions, into the reconciliation movement with both feet in, not just one, because we’ve been getting mixed signals,” he said. “I give you an example on September 30 Ontario had one foot in and the other foot out, that sent mixed signals to communities and it certainly sent mixed signals to survivors, to raise the question, how serious are we about reconciliation? We can’t have that kind of scenario, we can’t have that kind of message, where we have one foot in and one foot out. Reconciliation means all or nothing.”

The federal Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement was signed in 2006. Greg Rickford signed the Settlement Agreement on behalf of Survivors represented by the Kenora law firm Keshen Major.

The NDP press release stated that In June 2014, CBC reported that Keshen and his firm, Keshen and Major were under investigation for complaints about the treatment of residential school Survivors. Complainants said the Survivors got thousands of dollars less for settlement payments than they were supposed to and that Mr. Keshen took clients’ money from his trust account to pay his fees without billing them, charged unfair legal fees and did not administer settlement funds properly.

Add Your Voice