Ontario Minister Indigenous Affairs will not step down after Residential School survivors call for resignation

Residential School survivors called for Ontario Indigenous Affairs minister to step down.

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford will not be stepping down after survivors of Indian Residential Schools from across the province called for Ihis resignation Friday, Nov. 5 2021 .

Survivors called for Minister Rickford’s resignation during a virtual press conference hosted by Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath raising concerns because Rickford had appeared as a character witness for a colleague in a 2015 law society hearing that was later dismissed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office released a statement Friday saying “Minister Rickford was decades removed from the events that were complained about. Every single allegation against the member of this law firm were withdrawn or dismissed. Any inferences to the minister and these allegations are completely false.”

Four survivors, including Darlene LaForme from Six Nations, called for him to step down saying they do not believe he is on their side.

“I stand with other survivors that he be removed from our sacred work. We do not and cannot trust the Indian Agent or we will continue to be hurt,” she said. “We don’t need an Indian Agent telling us what and how we will proceed. We don’t want an Indian Agent to control us. We are done… We will not allow lawyers to manipulate us or use us for your personal gain… We express hurt and it falls on deaf ears,” Darlene LaForme said.

LaForme had chastized the Minister saying he claims to support residential survivors and denounces the system that caused so much pain, suffering and death at the 18 schools across the province that operated from 1831 to 1991, but at the same time he had defended his former colleague, lawyer Doug Keshen, against survivors who had launched a series of complaints to the Law Society of Ontario about Keshen.

Rickford was a character witness for Kenora area lawyer, Keshen in 2015, when a group of survivors brought concerns to what was then the Law Society of Upper Canada, who then tried Keshcen for professional misconduct however charges against Keshen were dropped.

Edmund Metatawabin, a survivor of St. Anne’s Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont. said he had concerns. “If you’re going to be speaking for somebody choose your side ,choose whose side you’re going to speak for.”

Survivors say they don’t trust Rickford or believe he’s fighting for their best interests. Since he was charged with the responsibility of leading the ministry of Indigenous affairs Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa and critic for Indigenous and Treaty Relations, who is also a residential school survivor, said the minister has been silent and invisible during times survivors need them the most.

“The fact that he supported Keshen as a character witness, he took the side against survivors and how can he say that he walks with survivors today,” he said. “in far northern Ontario when we go into the communities we see the living conditions, there’s no clean drinking water. During water crisis last year Neskantaga First Nation was evacuated for 61 days, not one call from the minister, not one, ‘how can we help?’ That was disappointing… I think, again, he functions as an Indian Agent, he is Indian Agent 2.0 and I think that’s very evident.”

Garnet Angeconeb, originally from the Lac Seul First Nation and now lives in Sioux Lookout, Ont., attended Pelican Indian Residential School said Rickford’s character is called into question and with that so is the entire province’s commitment to reconciliation.

“How sincere is this government on reconciliation? Moving forward given the complexities of his legacy and so I would hope if Ontario is serious about reconciliation they have to go into these discussions, into the reconciliation movement with both feet in, not just one, because we’ve been getting mixed signals,” he said. “I give you an example on September 30 Ontario had one foot in and the other foot out, that sent mixed signals to communities and it certainly sent mixed signals to survivors, to raise the question, how serious are we about reconciliation? We can’t have that kind of scenario, we can’t have that kind of message, where we have one foot in and one foot out. Reconciliation means all or nothing.”

