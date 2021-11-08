Mohawk Institute Residential School search to begin

By Victoria Gray

Writer

The search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School is getting underway.

Six Nations Police and trained community members are set to start the search on Tuesday at the school on Mohawk Road in Brantford.

““This is heavy work that needs to be done. As Survivors we take comfort in knowing that this Sacred work is being done in a good way with our community members’ participation. We have been clear that the search must be Survivor-led and community-involved,” residential school survivor Sherlene Bomberry said.

Police and community members will team up to search multiple grids on Tuesday lead by a search master from the Ontario Provincial Police. Survivors’ Secretariat’s Indigenous Human Rights Monitor, Dr. Beverly Jacobs will monitor all of the work along with Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe Cultural Monitors.

A press release from the Survivors Secretariat said “appropriate Ceremonies have been conducted and will continue to be conducted, as guided by the Cultural Monitors and the traditional knowledge/ceremonial people.”

The original grounds of the Mush Hole span more than 500 acres and include what is now businesses, factories and residences.

The remains of an adolescent, between the ages of 11 and 14 were discovered on a residential property in August 2020 and was is now under investigation by the Ontario Coroner’s Office and the Survivors Secretariat. The remains were found near Glenwood Drive in Brantford, about four kilometres from the school. The remains were initially deemed not of historical significance by the coroners office, but in October 2021, the remains were reinvestigated due to their proximity to the institute.

The coroner’s office pledged to reinvestigate remains found near residential school’s throughout the province dating back to 1980.

Turtle Island News is still waiting for the coroner’s office to find information on remains rumoured found at the school during renovations in the early 80s.

The Survivors’ Secretariat is a survivor-led organization that was formed in the summer of 2021 after 215 remains of children were found at the former Kamloops Residential School in B.C. and more than 700 remains of both children and adults were found at the Marieval Indian Residential School. The Secretariat is working to collect information about children who went missing and the records for their deaths. Throughout the 136-year operation of the institute there are 59 children reported to have died there, but there is no record of the location of their remains.

The investigation of the grounds is being conducted as a criminal investigation in the hopes to hold those responsible accountable for the deaths of former students.

For more information visit https://www.survivorssecretariat.ca/.

Add Your Voice