Eligibility for booster shot expanded in Ontario

By Bird Bouchard

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The list of eligibility for receiving a third COVID-19 booster dose has expanded.

As of November 6, the province has begun offering COVID-19 booster doses to more Ontarians if at least six months have passed since their last dose.

The eligibility list has expanded to more vulnerable populations, including individuals who are 70 and over, health care workers and designated essential caregivers, individuals who received two doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and First Nation, Inuit, Metis adults their household members.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said booster doses are being offered to these individuals based on evidence of gradual waning immunity six months after receiving their second dose.

“There is no sudden drop-off that we’ve seen in any of our data.

We do see a slow and gradual fading of immunity in those specific populations that we’ve already addressed,” said Moore.

He said while people who received two doses of Astra Zeneca are still well protected, evidence has shown an mRNA vaccine following the viral vector vaccine can boost immunity.

“Two doses of AstraZeneca still has a significant protection against hospitalization and severe outcomes, but it is less than the mRNA by about 10-15 percentage points on levels of protection,” said Moore.

Booster doses are being offered to these groups based on evidence of gradual waning immunity six months after receiving their second dose and a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

In order to better meet the increased vaccination demands that will result from this expansion, CK Public Health will be changing its clinic style back to “Appointment Only.” This means that walk-in appointments will no longer be available at this time.

Dr. David Colby, Medical Officer of Health in Chatham-Kent, said while he is excited about the booster shots, he is still recommending those who have yet to receive their first dose to do so.

“The greater the proportion of the total population that we have vaccinated, the quicker that this pandemic will be brought to bay.

As long as we have a large number of unvaccinated people, there is the potential for this to explode once again,” said Colby.

Residents in need of transportation to or from a COVID-19 vaccine clinic are able to utilize free public transit due to a continued partnership between CK Public Health and Ride CK through the month of November.

Eligible Chatham-Kent residents looking to book their 3rd dose are asked to do so by booking an appointment at www.GetYourShotCK.ca or by calling 519-351-1010.

Over the coming months, Ontario is also prepared to gradually roll out booster doses to all Ontarians aged 12 and over. Moore also said he expects Health Canada to approve vaccination of children aged 5-11 by the end of the month.

“As long as people stick to the facts, I can’t see how somebody would not choose to protect their loved ones,” said Colby.

Bird Bouchard is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the RIDGETOWN INDEPENDENT NEWS . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

