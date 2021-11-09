Mohawk Institute Residential School search of grounds for children is underway

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The search to “find the children that were here one day and gone the next,” has begun at the notorious Mohawk Institute Residential School located on Six Nations lands adjacent to Brantford.

Six Nations Survivors’ Secretariat executive director Kimberly Murray told a crowd gathered outside the institute Tuesday (Nov, 9, 2021) the phase one search of the 500 acre Mohawk Institute Residential School has begun. A search to “find the children that were here one day and gone the next,” said Six Nations Survivors’ Secretariat executive director Kimberly Murray in announcing the start of what may be a two year long search.

She told a crowd of media and Six Nations people it was important to listen to the survivors. “I cannot stress enough the importance of listening to survivors and hearing their truths about the children that never to be seen again. The survivors were the ones who heard the whispered truths about where the babies and children were buried,” she said.

She said they needed to list and honour survivors. She said modern technology and machines can help but “cannot replace the first hand knowledge of our people who are our witnesses.”

Finding the children was launched today by members of the Six Nations community and Six Nations Police using ground penetrating radar of a mapped area of the school on 500 acres ( 200 hectares) of Six Nations lands adjacent to the city of Brantford.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said “it has been a challenging time as chief over two years.” He said it has been a long journey to “bring our children home.”

He said Six Nations is now at the stage to begin the search. “Survivors have been telling us for years what happened to them in these so called schools. This investigation and the important work is led by survivors. For many this day has been long awaited and brings with it the stark reminder of the atrocities in these institutions.”

He said there will also be focus on preparing the community for the potential findings of the search and providing needed mental health support. He said Six Nations will be advocating for adequate financial support from all levels of government that will be needed for the scope and depth of the investigation.

Kimberly Murray said there is substantial information and documentation that needs to be gathered for a school that ran for 136 years and had students not just from the Six Nations community but other Haudenosaunee communities along with Anishinabek and Inuit communities.

Six Nations Police are assisting with laying out the grids that will be followed by the searches. Six Nations Police and community members have been trained on how to use the ground penetrating radar. Today’s search began with two ground penetrating radar.

Murray said once the data has been collected it will be uploaded to secure servers daily and following best practice guidelines from the Canadian Archeology Centre. She said the information will be reviewed by experts and once the findings are final it will be released first to the community and survivors and then the general public.

She said over the winter they will work to prepare the land for the spring search and enlist more community members to help in the search.

She said their focus has also been on gathering the records that are “vital” to the investigation. “It is of vital importance the community take ownership of the records. It does not help us if the records are housed at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) and we cannot have access or if they are sitting in the archives of Ontario or in boxes of the Chief Coroner or Ministry of Indigenous Affairs. No one can analysis and assess the records more quickly and accurately than the community themselves. The community do not need, nor have they asked, for the government to review records on their behalf. The time has come to turn over all records to the community now. No more hiding behind laws or MOUs so you can have a sneak peak at what the record shows. There is no time for this nonsense of holding onto records. They must be released immediately.”

She said the TRC collected over five million records during its time but only one million are publically available and of those there are only 500 records they can access. “We have gone through them.” She said there are 14,000 records at the TRC they have not had access to yet and are trying to get access through an MOU.

Murray, who worked for the TRC said the commission did not collect all the records being held by the federal government, Anglican Church and New England Company which had involvement with the Mohawk Institute Residential School. The New England Company is headquartered in England. She said they will be in touch with the company for those records. She said Ontario hold records as well.

“We know there are records and death certificates in relation to hospitals, sanitoriums where children were sent and died in those sanatoriums. Those are all records we need to get,” she said.

She said they have not been turned down for the records but says there are a massive number of records to get from Ontario including as many as 1,900 records of death certificates that need to be looked over.

She said the secretariat will also be holding three gatherings over the next six months to connect with survivors.

She reminded everyone “this is a death investigation.”

Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour is heading a joint forces team that will investigate any findings. He said a joint police services team, including Brantford Police Services and the OPP has been put together to “investigate the heinous crimes” and “atrocities that took place within those walls.”

“We will work tirelessly to find the children who did not come home. He said “we want to remind everyone that we are searching for children. The Creator’s most precious gift to us all. Children who did not return home. Today marks the start of the ground search. It’s full of emotion. But we will find them and bring them home. Every Child Matters.”

Kimberly Murray said if remains are found discussions will take place with survivors and communities affected. “We do not have a protocol in place yet. We have over 20 communities that we have to consult with.” She said a protocol will be developed over the winter months.

