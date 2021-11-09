National News
Quebec’s Nunavik region struggling with COVID, has highest infection rate in province

November 9, 2021

MONTREAL-The health board governing Quebec’s Nunavik region says the COVID-19 situation in the northern territory is worse than it’s ever been.

Health officials reported 30 new cases Monday across the region, which is home to 14 Inuit communities.

The territory has 259 active reported cases.

Quebec’s public health institute says Nunavik is the most affected part of the province, with about 1,450 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Montreal, by contrast, has 73 cases per 100,000 people.

Salluit, the second northernmost Inuit community in Quebec, is reporting 198 active cases of COVID-19, the highest in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 8, 2021.

 

