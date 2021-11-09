Woodstock First Nation marks National Aboriginal Veterans Day

By Jim Dumville

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The blue sky and the bright morning sun shining on the mirror-still waters of the Wostastoq/St. John River stood in stark contrast to the clouds of war and chaos Woodstock First Nation veterans faced as they fought next to allies in two World Wars and Vietnam.

On Monday morning, Nov 8, Woodstock First Nation residents, elders and veterans welcomed members of the Woodstock Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, Woodstock ANAVETs Unit 95, Woodstock Police Force officers and others to share in the tribute.

“Welcome to our fourth annual National Aboriginal Veterans Day ceremony to honour our WFN veterans and to remember all those who served and contributed to our military’s history,” said Bonnie Polchies, a member of the committee organizing the Woodstock First Nation service at the community’s riverside cenotaph.

She also recognized the ongoing contributions of those currently serving in the military.

“We’re all here to honour our Woodstock First Nation veterans, our heroes, and remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication, and to say thank you for your service.

Following a smudging ceremony, the Colour Party from the Woodstock Legion and ANAVETS, with guest Woodstock First Nation veteran Roberta Paul, marched to the cenotaph behind piper Brandon Gardner.

The moving ceremony combined First Nation and Remembrance Day traditions. Following Bonne Polchies’ welcome, drummer Tosha Lyons sang the Honour Song, asking community members to join her.

Marjorie Polchies delivered the Wolastoqey Prayer before Lyons sang O Canada in the Wolastoqey language.

Chief Tim Paul thanked everyone for attending.

“Thank you for not only our aboriginal veterans but for all veterans who sacrificed many things for our freedoms that we have today, all of us,” he said. “For that, I thank you all.”

Paul also thanked the organizing committee for preparing the service each year.

“They do a great job,” he said.

Paul closed with a reminder of the importance of acknowledging history.

“There can be no dedication to Canada’s future without acknowledgment of its past,” he said. “And that’s in all things.”

Following the reciting of the traditional Act of Remembrance by Amanda McIntosh, Gardner delivered Piper’s Lament.

Committee member Shawn Sappier read out the names of Woodstock First Nation veterans who served during the First and Second World Wars and in Vietnam.

First World War veterans included Solomon Tomer, Stephen Tomer and James Sappier, who also served in the Second World War.

Other Second War veterans were Alfred Deveau, Archie Deveau, who perished in the war, Charles Polchies, Gabriel Joseph Polchies, John Polchies, Joseph Polchies, Oliver J. Polchies, Roy Polchies, Donald P. Sacobie, Sr., Edward Sacobie, James Sacobie, Ambrose Sappier and Martin Paul Sappier.

Vietnam veterans were Valentino J. Polchies, Roger Polchies, Marshall Sappier and Gary Paul.

As has become a tradition in the four-year history of the Woodstock First Nation Remembrance ceremony, Bonnie Polchies read a short biography of one of the veterans. This year she shared the story of First World Wa

