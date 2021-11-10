Brantford to hire Indigenous advisor

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford says its decision to hire an Indigenous Affairs Advisor is not connected to the take over a former golf course by Six Nations land defenders. Six Nations land defenders took over the Arrowdale Golf Course in October. Six Nations man Trevor Bomberry Bomberry said the site is owned by Six Nations since it is located within six miles of the Grand River. The city’s response at the time was the site was “lawfully and peacefully owned and operated” by the city for close to 100 years. It said the decision to sell the golf course was upheld by the Courts in Ontario The city announced Friday Nov., 5 it had approved the creation of an Indigenous Affairs Advisor position. Maria Visocchi, Director, Communications and Community…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice