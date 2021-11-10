Mohawk Institute Residential School ground search has begun

The “Mush-hole” ground search for children has begun By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The search to “find the children that were here one day and gone the next,” has begun at the Mohawk Institute Residential School located on Six Nations lands adjacent to Brantford. Six Nations Survivors’ Secretariat executive director Kimberly Murray told a crowd gathered outside the institute Tuesday (Nov, 9, 2021) the phase one search of the 500 acre Mohawk Institute Residential School has begun. A search to “find the children that were here one day and gone the next,” said Six Nations Survivors’ Secretariat executive director Kimberly Murray in announcing the start of what may be a two year long search. She told a crowd of media and Six Nations people it was…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice