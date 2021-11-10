Local News
ticker

Six Nations band departments staffing shortage leading to staff burnout

November 10, 2021 120 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Some Six Nations Elected Council departments are so short staffed they can’t always meet demands or offer more services. Staff in department’s like Health Services and Social Services are nearing or working through burn-out and department heads are working hard to retain the staff they do have. “I think it’s almost a crisis situation now, where staff are being burned out and I don’t want that,” councillor Hazel Thomas said. Department heads expressed staffing woes at SNEC’s Human Services Committee on Nov. 3 and Health Services director Lori Davis-Hill said it’s not just a local problem, but they are looking at different recruiting methods. “It’s a worldwide problem due the pandemic,” she said. Davis-Hill said some health based companies, hospitals and other institutions are offering signing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Habs goalie Carey Price says “substance use” led him to NHL’s assistance program 

November 10, 2021 96

MONTREAL-Carey Price has broken his silence after voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program more than…

Read more
National News

Group calls for universities, institutions to stamp down Indigenous identity fraud 

November 10, 2021 52

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Universities need to put a system in place that…

Read more