Six Nations Elected Council stalemated on Lake Erie Connector line, turns negotiations over to development corporation

By Victoria Gray Writer A project designed to share electricity between Ontario and Pennsylvania could have the potential to bring a steady revenue stream to Six Nations, but Six Nations band councillors can’t decide if they want to get involved. The Lake Erie Connector (LEC) project issue has come to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) four times, all of them in-camera, where councillors spoke to its Consultation and Accommodation Process (CAP) team who laid out the initial agreement that the company would give Six Nations $250,000 to consult with the community on the underwater power line, but councillors turned it down each time. The CAP team brought it back to council at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on Oct. 25 asking SNEC to hand the matter to the Six Nation…



