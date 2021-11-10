Six Nations to launch working group to look at homelessness

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations is going to make finding a solution to homelessness a priority. The Human Services Committee started a plan to start a working group that includes all council departments with a stake in assisting community members, to find solutions to the territory’s affordable housing crisis and homelessness problems, at their meeting on Nov. 3. Senior Administrative Officer, (SAO) Darrin Jamieson said the working group could work much like the American and United Kingdom committees. Those committees are government bodies that are supposed to review and make recommendations for government budgets. Governments and programs can’t operate without funding, so some committees are asked to find ways to fund additional programs or properly fund existing programs to solve such social crises. Those government committees are often able…



