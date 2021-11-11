Six Nation COVID-19 numbers rising

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Ohsweken Public Health has reported five new COVID-19 cases on the territory in two days, bringing the number of active cases in the community to 12.

There are currently 83 people in self isolation who are experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact with a positive case. That is 20 more people than were isolating on Tuesday.

There were five cases reported in the last two days, one of those cases occurred in a person who is fully vaccinated. There are still three community members in the hospital.

The total number of deaths on Six Nations remains 14 after a loss on Oct. 20.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 722.

There was an increase of three between November 2 and 8 cases last week and in two days the territory has surpassed that.

The vaccination rate on the territory remains 46 per cent of people over the age of 12 having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The number of people partially vaccinated also remained 51 per cent.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community is still in the red alert Red Alert, which means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community have increased and there is community transmission.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people decreased from 78 to 62.5 this week. Toronto has 14 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 26, Haldimand-Norfolk has 58, and Hamilton has 22, up from 16.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is advising the community to get tested for COVID-19 and follow the direction of health care professionals.

“Please continue to follow public health measures, including wearing a mask, physical distancing, frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, and getting tested when you have symptoms,” a press release said.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began more than a month ago, subsided and is now on the rise again. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13, with no plans to reduce the alert level, but Katie Montour said the Emergency Control Group meets weekly to discuss the alert level in the community and they continue to monitor the situation.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting a increase in cases. The province also announced delaying easing capacity restrictions for businesses that require proof of vaccine in light of the rising cases. The The province is reporting 642 new cases and four more deaths.

Hamilton logged 14 new cases brining their active number of cases to 129. They’ve reported no new fatalities and the number of deaths remains 416.

Haldimand-Norfolk is reporting 71 active cases and one new death bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,147 and the number of deaths to 51.

Brant County Health Unit reported 11 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 44. There one person in the hospital and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic Brantford Brant has logged 4,069 cases and 29 deaths.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

