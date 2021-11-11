National News
ticker

Yukon announces referendum on First Nations school board

November 11, 2021 25 views

WHITEHORSE- Yukon will hold referendums in January aimed at determining if five of its schools want to join a First Nations school board.

Elections Yukon says in a release that schools will hold separate votes in their attendance areas on whether to join the new Yukon First Nations School Board.

The referendums will need 50 per cent plus one of the votes cast to approve the transfer.

If the vote is approved for any of the schools, a territory-wide election will be held in March 2022 to vote for the board’s five trustees.

Elections Yukon says additional schools may be added, if a petition is signed by 20 per cent of eligible electors in their attendance areas.

A framework agreement for the proposed school board was signed in June between the Education Department and 10 Yukon First Nations to address unacceptable education outcomes for Indigenous students and provide culturally appropriate education systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nation COVID-19 numbers rising

November 11, 2021 27

By Victoria Gray Writer Ohsweken Public Health has reported five new COVID-19 cases on the territory…

Read more
National News

Military faces cold weather issues as it pumps clean drinking water in Iqaluit 

November 11, 2021 20

By Emma Tranter THE CANADIAN PRESS IQALUIT, Nunavut- A flowing river that turns to solid ice…

Read more

Leave a Reply