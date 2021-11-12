Brantford Police charge two with manslaughter in child’s death after new info surfaces

BRANTFORD, ONT- Two city people have now been charged in the death of a young child earlier this year.

Brantford Police Service Investigators have upgraded the initial charge of Criminal Negligence Causing Death to the charge of Manslaughter against two Brantford residents.

The Brantford Police Services Major Crime Unit launched an investigation Feb., 12. 2021 into the death of a young child which led to two relatives being charged with criminal negligence causing death.

On November 10, 2021, as the result of new information and further investigation by police, these initial charges have now been upgraded to manslaughter.

Investigators have been working with the Coroner’s office and the Centre of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.

Due to a publication ban, additional details are not available for release.

