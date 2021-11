Renowned singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is about to get her own stamp.

Canada Post has announced they will be hold a special stamp event Nov., 18 at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa that will include Perry Bellegarde, Former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Gilles Paquin, president and CEO of Paquin Entertainment, and the guest of honour, Buffy St Marie, from the Piapot Cree Nation in the Qu’Appelle Valley, Saskatchewan.

