Rosanne Casimir re elected as chief of Tk?emlups te Secwepemc 

November 15, 2021 45 views

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- Members of the Tk?emlups te Secwepemc First Nation near Kamloops, B.C., have re-elected Rosanne Casimir to another three-year term as chief.

Casimir ran for the first time three years ago and was officially re-elected Saturday night, earning 245 of the eligible 475 ballots cast.

Seven councillors were also elected for a three-year term.

Tk?emlups te Secwepemc was thrust into the national spotlight in May when unmarked graves of what are believed to be more than 200 children were found near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the First Nation on Oct. 18, during which Casimir reiterated the community’s call for the government to fund a healing centre in Kamloops to help survivors and address the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.

The official swearing-in ceremony for the elected officials will take place on Monday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.

 

