Shoplifter hit by car, driver said he was trying to stop him

BRANTFORD, ONT-In an unusual move a shoplifter feeing the scene of the theft was struck by a car who’s driver claimed he was trying to assist in stopping the thief by hitting him with his car.

Brantford Police responded to a call of a theft in progress Saturday, Nov., 13, 2021 at about 1:20 p.m. at a grocery store on Colborne Street East.

A “loss prevention officer” told police a man allegedly stole about $100 worth of packaged meat and ran from the store.

The man ran through a nearby construction site and was heading westbound towards Iroquois Street when he was hit by a car.

Police said a motorist said he saw the situation and was attempting to assist by striking the shoplifter with his motor vehicle to stop him from fleeing.

The two men are not known to each other. Officers arrived on scene and provided medical treatment for minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for a short time as officers from the BPS Traffic Unit conducted their investigation.

A 33-year-old Brantford man, of no fixed address, has been charged with Theft under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code.

Police have also charged a 25-year-old Brantford man with Dangerous Operation and Assault with a Weapon contrary to the Criminal Code.

