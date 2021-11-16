National News
ticker

Six Nations Police investigating robbery of local business

November 16, 2021 887 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a robbery that saw a man brandishing a knife  rob a Fourth Line business  Saturday, November 13, 2021, at about 5:42 p.m..

Six Nations Police were advised by the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) Communications Centre that  a robbery involving a knife had occurred at a Fourth Line Road business. Police arrived on scene and found the victim at the site. Police said the victim was preparing to close the store when footsteps were heard coming inside the store.

Poilce said before the vicitm could lock the door a man burst in brandishing a knife, pushed the victim and demanded money. The man, still armed with the knife, removed cash from the cash register and the victim’s purse then left the business fleeing in an an unknown direction.
The male suspect was described as:
-tall, skinny, young, and being of possible Caucasian descent
-weighing approximately 150 lbs
-dressed in all black, with a black hoodie, and black bandana with white designs on it
-wearing black gloves with hard fingertips.
No vehicle was heard entering the laneway or leaving. Police patrolled the area and began checking video footage that may have been captured.
Police request anyone with information on this crime to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-(800)-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Shoplifter hit by car, driver said he was trying to stop him

November 16, 2021 520

BRANTFORD, ONT-In an unusual move a shoplifter feeing the scene of the theft was struck by…

Read more
National News

Ontario First Nations undertake new healing lodge and `whole of community approach’ to battling addictions 

November 16, 2021 80

By Colin Graf  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new healing lodge to help First Nations people…

Read more

Leave a Reply