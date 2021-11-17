Mining
National News

Indigenous communities contest Ontario handing out mining exploration permits

November 17, 2021 29 views

By Carl Clutchey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter GRASSY NARROWS, Ont.,- Mining and Indigenous interests in parts of Northwestern Ontario are again at odds amid allegations the province has been handing out exploration permits without consulting First Nations beforehand. The province said Tuesday it’s committed to trying to resolve the problem that is currently impacting the riding of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development and Mining Minister Greg Rickford. The provincial response came after Grassy Narrows First Nation asked Ontario’s Divisional Court to cancel permits on its traditional land, “which Ontario issued without consulting Grassy Narrows, and without their consent.” In the legislature on Tuesday, Conservative and Peterborough-area MPP Dave Smith said provincial officials are to meet with their Grassy Narrows counterparts on Thursday. Smith stopped short of pledging to cancel the…

