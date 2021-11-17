Millbrook Legion, Masonic Lodge vandalized 

By Brendan Burke

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

MILLBROOK- City police are investigating after vandals splashed red paint and painted white infinity symbols at the front entrances of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 on King Street in Millbrook and the Peterborough District Masonic Association’s J.B. Hall Lodge 145 next door sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

City police were notified that the buildings had been defaced at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

City police issued an appeal Tuesday afternoon to people with information about the vandalism to call investigators at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

In an email, city police communications co-ordinator Sandra Dueck said the “incident is under investigation,” adding that there are “no further details to be released at this time.”

Cavan Monaghan Township Mayor Scott McFadden told The Examiner he was deeply disappointed with the act of vandalism.

“It’s not something that occurs very often within Millbrook or our community and we’re very fortunate in that manner ? but we’re not isolated from the vandalism that occurs periodically (in other places),” McFadden said.

“Unfortunately, it has come to Millbrook and, clearly, we’re very disappointed with the (vandalism) that’s taken place at both the legion and the Masonic Lodge, and it by no means is representative of the community here in Millbrook.”

A representative from the Legion declined to comment on Tuesday.

No one has publicly taken responsibility for the vandalism.

Nov. 16 is Louis Riel Day marking the anniversary of the Metis political leader’s execution on Nov. 16, 1885 during the North-West Rebellion in Saskatchewan.

The Peterborough and District Wapiti Metis Council held flag-raising ceremonies at Peterborough city hall and the City of Kawartha Lakes city hall on Tuesday morning.

The Metis flag consists of a white infinity symbol on a blue background.

The Bell of Batoche, a church bell said to have been looted by soldiers from Ontario from the Metis community of Batoche, Sask.

during the resistance, hung for several decades in the fire hall in Millbrook starting in 1930 before being moved to the Millbrook Legion after a fire at the fire hall.

The bell was then seized, along with three medals presented to Millbrook area soldiers who took part in the North-West Rebellion, during a 1991 break-in at the Millbrook Legion.

No charges were ever laid by OPP over the break-in.

In July 2013, Billyjo Delaronde, a Metis man from Manitoba, confessed to taking the bell and presented it to the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Prince Albert in Batoche.

The bell was then returned to Batoche, Sask. during a ceremony on July 20, 2013 during the Back to Batoche Days festival.

The whereabouts of the medals has never been determined.

Robert Winslow of 4th Line Theatre in Millbrook researched the bell for his 2000 play “Crossings: The Bell of Batoche” and found documentation that the bell that was in Millbrook was seized by soldiers in Frog Lake in what is now Alberta in June 1885. The Catholic churches in both Batoche and Frog Lake had the same bells that had been made in Spain.

Brendan Burke is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the PETERBOROUGH EXAMINER . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. With files from Brendan Burke and Clifford Skarstedt

Add Your Voice