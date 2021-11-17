National News
Millbrook Legion, Masonic Lodge vandalized 

November 17, 2021 25 views

By Brendan Burke

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

MILLBROOK- City police are investigating after vandals  splashed red paint and painted white infinity symbols at the front entrances of  the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 on King Street in Millbrook and the  Peterborough District Masonic Association’s J.B. Hall Lodge 145 next door  sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

City police were notified that the buildings had been defaced at about 7 a.m.  Tuesday.

City police issued an appeal Tuesday afternoon to people with information  about the vandalism to call investigators at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers  anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

In an email, city police communications co-ordinator  Sandra Dueck said the “incident is under investigation,” adding that there are  “no further details to be released at this time.”

Cavan Monaghan Township Mayor Scott McFadden told The Examiner he was deeply  disappointed with the act of vandalism.

“It’s not something that occurs very often within Millbrook or our community  and we’re very fortunate in that manner ? but we’re not isolated from the  vandalism that occurs periodically (in other places),” McFadden said.

“Unfortunately, it has come to Millbrook and, clearly, we’re very  disappointed with the (vandalism) that’s taken place at both the legion and the  Masonic Lodge, and it by no means is representative of the community here in  Millbrook.”

A representative from the Legion declined to comment on Tuesday.

No one has publicly taken responsibility for the vandalism.

Nov. 16 is Louis Riel Day marking the anniversary of the Metis political  leader’s execution on Nov. 16, 1885 during the North-West Rebellion in  Saskatchewan.

The Peterborough and District Wapiti Metis Council held flag-raising  ceremonies at Peterborough city hall and the City of Kawartha Lakes city hall on  Tuesday morning.

The Metis flag consists of a white infinity symbol on a blue background.

The Bell of Batoche, a church bell said to have been looted by soldiers from  Ontario from the Metis community of Batoche, Sask.

during the resistance, hung  for several decades in the fire hall in Millbrook starting in 1930 before being  moved to the Millbrook Legion after a fire at the fire hall.

The bell was then seized, along with three medals presented to Millbrook area  soldiers who took  part in the North-West Rebellion, during a 1991 break-in at the Millbrook  Legion.

No charges were ever laid by OPP over the break-in.

In  July 2013, Billyjo Delaronde, a Metis man from Manitoba, confessed to taking  the bell and presented it to the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Prince Albert  in Batoche.

The bell was then returned to Batoche, Sask. during a ceremony on July 20,  2013 during the Back to Batoche Days festival.

The whereabouts of the medals has never been determined.

Robert Winslow of 4th Line Theatre in Millbrook researched  the bell for his 2000 play “Crossings: The Bell of Batoche” and found  documentation that the bell that was in Millbrook was seized by soldiers in Frog  Lake in what is now Alberta in June 1885. The Catholic churches in both Batoche  and Frog Lake had the same bells that had been made in Spain.

Brendan Burke  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  PETERBOROUGH EXAMINER . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. With files from Brendan Burke and Clifford Skarstedt

