Six Nations COVID-19 numbers up 15 active cases over 100 in self isolation

By Victoria Gray

Writer

COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again on Six Nations and in surrounding areas

After not updating its COVID-19 website for a week, Six Nation is reporting 15 active cases in the community on November 17. There are 110 people in self isolation who are experiencing symptoms or have come in close contact with a positive case.

10 of those positive cases were reported in the last seven days, three of which occurred in fully vaccinated people. Six cases were resolved over the last week. One community member is in the hospital, down from three last week.

The total number of deaths on Six Nations remains 14 after a loss on Oct. 20.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 730.

After three days of declining numbers in the province there were 581 COVID-19 cases logged and 12 deaths.

The vaccination rate on the territory remains 46 per cent of people over the age of 12 having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The number of people partially vaccinated rose one per cent to 52 per cent.

The community indicator for infections spreading in the community was raised to Red Alert after one week in Yellow Alert. Red Alert means indicators for virus spread and transmission in the community is increasing and there is high risk.

The number of cases on Six Nations per 100,000 people increased from 62.5 to 78 this week. Toronto has 14 cases per 100,000 people, while Brantford has 26, Haldimand-Norfolk has 58, and Hamilton has 22.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is advising the community to get tested for COVID-19 and follow the direction of health care professionals.

Six Nations itself has stayed in the Orange Alert level in response to the spike in cases which began almost two months ago, subsided and is now on the rise again. SNEC moved the community into the Orange Level Alert Status on September 13, with no plans to reduce the alert level, but Katie Montour said the Emergency Control Group meets weekly to discuss the alert level in the community and they continue to monitor the situation.

While business are permitted to remain open during Orange level there are capacity restrictions related to the size of the business. As long as people can maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, the store can accommodate that number of people. The mask mandate is still in effect.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members are asked to avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework. The province remains in stage three of their opening plan and is reporting a increase in cases.

Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 cases continue to rise for the fourth week with 129 new cases in the last two weeks. There are currently 107 active cases and two new deaths this week bringing their total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,257 and the number of deaths to 53.

Brant County Health Unit reported five new cases bringing the number of active cases to 36, down from 48 on Tuesday. There one person in the hospital and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic Brantford Brant has logged 4,105 cases and 29 deaths. St. Frances Cabrini School in Delhi was closed temporarily after an outbreak was declared on Tuesday There have been eight cases linked to the school since Nov. 10.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

