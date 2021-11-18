Provincial Government Funding Lawsuit Against Federal Tanker Ban 

By Jeremy Appel

The UCP government is bankrolling two Metis groups’ lawsuit against the federal Liberals’ oil tanker ban off the northern coast of B.C., but the Metis Nation of Alberta (MNA) says these groups aren’t legitimate representatives of Metis people.

The Willow Lake and Fort McKay Metis nations are set to receive more than $372,000 from the province’s Indigenous Litigation Fund to challenge the tanker ban, also known as Bill C-48, which was implemented in June 2019 and is scheduled for review every five years.

“ The feds have shut a door directly in our face that we will use to help our community and other communities prosper,” Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Metis Nation, told CTV News.

“Reconciliation is about opportunity. It is about highlighting other opportunities for Indigenous people to follow.”

Justin Borque, vice president and CEO of Willow Lake Metis Nation, told Postmedia that the tanker ban obstructs Alberta oil’s access to the international market, “which in turn negatively impacts our economy, our prosperity and our ability to provide, protect and progress our people.”

In a news release announcing the provincial funding, Premier Jason Kenney said his government is “committed to economic reconciliation” and combating “discriminatory federal legislation.”

MNA president Audrey Poitras told CTV the lawsuit represents a “clear misuse of public money” that is being routed towards “outside organizations claiming to represent Metis interests.”

“These organizations do not speak for the Metis Nation, the Metis people or Metis communities in Alberta,” said Poitras.

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson admitted to CTV that the government hadn’t consulted the MNA, which has 51,000 members, but said Fort McKay and Willow Creek had come to the government independently.

“We support all Metis people of Alberta,” said Wilson.

“There’s not just one group that represents all the Metis people.”

Fort McKay and Willow Lake are two of six northern Alberta Metis Nations who broke away from the MNA last year to form the Alberta Metis Federation.

This is the second grant distributed from the Indigenous Litigation Fund. The first went to the Woodland Cree First Nation’s challenge of the federal government’s overhaul of the environmental impact assessment process for new fossil fuel infrastructure.

