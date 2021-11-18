RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en land defenders

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in B.C.have moved in on the Wet’suwet’en land defenders camp today, Thursday (Nov., 18, 2021) removing them from the controversial site of TC Energy Corp’s Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia.

There are reports two Six Nations men, who have been supporting the camp, Skylar Williams and Logan Staats have been arrested. Turtle Island News is confirming the report with RCMP.

A social media account representing the Gidimt’en blockade announced today the RCMP were moving in on the camp with a canine unit saying up to 30 RCMP officers had been seen marching toward them. At the same time they called on “allies” to “take action now. ..spread the word this injustice cannot continue…we know that bad things are going to happen today. We need you to shut shit down everywhere you can to show this government, the world that they cannot do this to Indigenous people anymore.”

Police say the blockade is illegal and preventing Coastal GasLink pipeline workers from leaving and critical supplies from getting in.

“We have serious concerns that a number of individuals from out of province and out of country have been engaging in illegal activities in the area such as falling trees, stealing or vandalizing heavy machinery and equipment, and causing major destruction to the forestry road, all in an effort to prevent industry and police from moving through,” said RCMP Chief Superintendent John Brewer, gold commander of the Community-Industry Response Group in a press release.

Coastal GasLink said in a statement it has 500 workers stranded in two lodges behind the blockade and that the forest service road and Lamprey Creek bridge have been significantly damaged. “It has now been three days and supplies, including water, are at risk of running out and access to medical care in the event of an emergency continues to be obstructed,” the statement said.

The arrests com after one of the clans, the Gidimt’en, said on Sunday it had ordered company workers to leave a camp in the north of the province, which is on their traditional territory. Coastal says it is allowed to work on the pipeline.