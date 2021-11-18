RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en land defenders

By Lynda Powless
Editor
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in B.C.have moved in on the Wet’suwet’en land defenders camp today, Thursday (Nov., 18, 2021) removing them from the controversial site of TC Energy Corp’s Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia.
There are reports two Six Nations men, who have been supporting the camp, Skylar Williams and Logan Staats have been arrested. Turtle Island News is confirming the report with RCMP.
A social media account representing the Gidimt’en blockade announced today the RCMP were moving in on the camp with a canine unit saying up to 30 RCMP officers had been seen marching toward them. At the same time they called on “allies” to “take action now. ..spread the word this injustice cannot continue…we know that bad things are going to happen today. We need you to shut shit down everywhere you can to show this government, the world that they cannot do this to Indigenous people anymore.”
Police say the blockade is illegal and preventing Coastal GasLink pipeline workers from leaving and critical supplies from getting in.
“We have serious concerns that a number of individuals from out of province and out of country have been engaging in illegal activities in the area such as falling trees, stealing or vandalizing heavy machinery and equipment, and causing major destruction to the forestry road, all in an effort to prevent industry and police from moving through,” said RCMP Chief Superintendent John Brewer, gold commander of the Community-Industry Response Group in a press release.
The arrests com after one of the clans, the Gidimt’en, said on Sunday it had ordered company workers to leave a camp in the north of the province, which is on their traditional territory. Coastal says it is allowed to work on the pipeline.
“We were hoping that a solution would be reached without the need for police enforcement … we are now mobilizing our resources for a rescue mission,” Chief Superintendent John Brewer said in a statement.
All of the 20 elected indigenous band councils along Coastal GasLink’s 415 mile (670 km) route support the project. But Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they, not the community’s elected officials, hold authority over traditional lands.
Coastal, is owned by the private equity firm KKR & Co Inc , Alberta Investment Management Corp and TC, says it is allowed to work on the pipeline, citing an injunction granted by the British Columbia Supreme Court in 2019 against blockades preventing access for workers. It says the protests are illegal and puts it 500-strong workforce at risk.
“It is unfortunate that the RCMP must take this step so that lawful access to our lodges and public forestry roads can be restored,” it said in a statement, adding that the protestors “had no interest in dialog.”
A social media account representing the Gidimt’en blockade tweeted on Sunday that between 30 and 50 police officers had landed at a local airport.
“Throughout today, helicopters have circled over our camps, conducting low, deliberate flights for surveillance … we will not back down,” it said.
“The Province has chosen to send busloads of police to criminalize Wet’suwet’en water protectors and to work as a mercenary force for oil and gas,” the Gidimt’en said, arguing the pipeline’s construction will pollute water and destroy the environment. ( With files from David Ljunggren and CP )