Successes, challenges highlighted for Indigenous Services minister during visit to NCN 

The federal Minister of Indigenous Services paid a visit to a northern Manitoba First Nation on Thursday and that community’s Chief said he had a long list of issues to discuss with the minister, as he hopes to bring more resources and more services into the remote community.

On Thursday Minister Patty Hajdu visited The Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN), a First Nations community that is home to approximately 3,000 on reserve residents and sits 813 kilometres north of Winnipeg, about 80 kilometres west of Thompson.

NCN Chief Marcel Moody said in a statement that there are several challenges currently being faced in the community and he planned to make the Minister aware of those issues when she arrived.

“We are doing what we can, our very best to create a better quality of life for our citizens, but things like funding and infrastructure always slow us down,” Moody said.

“Concerns about our well-being and safety, like appropriate housing, community infrastructure, clean water and youth well-being are key priorities. It will be good to share ideas and start planning.”

And while the Chief said the community is facing its share of challenges, they also planned to share their recent accomplishments, as Hajdu’s visit included tours of the community’s new water treatment plant and a new high school that is nearing completion.

According to Moody, NCN has done a good job throughout the pandemic of keeping COVID-19 numbers down and vaccination numbers up and he said he also planned to share that accomplishment with Hajdu.

“Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation has had stringent restrictions throughout the pandemic,” Moody said.

“The community understands what is at stake, with an incredible vaccination rate of well over 90% of its eligible population. NCN has had only a handful of COVID-19 cases on reserve thus far, which were quickly contained, and has prepared for Manitoba’s fourth wave to avoid further lockdowns.”

But while NCN has been able to slow the spread of COVID-19, Moody said the pandemic has caused other challenges for their health care system and for the overall health and well-being of community members.

“During the pandemic health care workers have reported higher incidents of addictions, domestic abuse and violence,” Moody said.

“The pandemic further highlighted how inadequate and under-resourced our housing, recreational and other facilities are.

Our youth faced the most difficulties, not having any resources and facilities.”

