National News
A Wet’suwet’en support blockade has shut down the Highway 6 by-pass, OPP advise motorist of traffic delays

November 19, 2021 492 views

                                 

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has issued a  warning to area motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays in Caledonia, Haldimand County due to ongoing solidarity demonstrations affecting the Highway 6 by-pass.

The demonstration blockades have resulted in the closure of the Highway 6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia.

Due to this closure, surrounding roadways will see an increase in traffic flow. The OPP is reminding motorists to be patient, plan ahead and obey speed limits on all roadways.

OPP said several members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team are engaged with demonstrators and open dialogue is continuous and ongoing.

The OPP said it will continue to follow its Framework for Police Preparedness For Indigenous Critical Incidents which provides guidance for a measured and sensitive response to these events. Our primary goal is to preserve the peace and maintain a safe environment for everyone involved.

The OPP said  their “objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

Motorists can check in advance for road advisory information and the latest updates on OPP Twitter @OPP_WR.

The OPP said it appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

