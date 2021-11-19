Canada Post honours Buffy Sainte-Marie with stamp

OTTAWA —Activist and musician Buffy Sainte-Marie is on a stamp!

Canada Post unveiled the commemorative stamp with a photo of the iconic singer-songwriter at a small unveiling Thursday Nov., 18th at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. Canada Post said she was being honoured for her ” extraordinary career” and her committment to social awareness. She joins artists Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Rush who have all been honoured with a commemorative Canadian stamp.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Sainte-Marie said in an Ottawa media scrum Thursday.“I can tell you I never thought it would happen, my goodness.”

The new stamp is part of Canada Post’s 2021 Stamp Program .

Now 80 years old, the five-time Juno award-winning artist has been performing for more than 60 years, and always spotlighting Indigenous issues and talent.

“We have lots of Indigenous artists, we have studios, musicians, producers,” she said of the need for Indigenous music to be in the mainstream. “Records are being made, sold, listened to and we have the numbers.”

The photo on the stamp was taken by photographer Simon Fowler and is from the cover of the her single The Big Ones Get Away, on her 1992 album Coincidence and Likely Stories.

Born Beverly Sainte-Marie on Feb. 20, 1941 on the Piapot Cree First Nation reserve in the Qu’Apelle Valley, Saskatchewan, she taught herself to play piano at age three and began setting her poetry to music at age four.

She was raised by adoptive parents in Massachusetts and launched her career playing coffee houses and folk festivals in the 1960s. Known for her unique vibrato voice, Sainte-Marie uses her music as a platform for social and political commentary, especially on issues affecting Indigenous youth.

In 1975, Sainte-Marie organized a benefit concert in Piapot Cree Nation that drew in more than 1,500 people. The money from the show went towards construction of a new school.

Her family continues to be proud of her achievements, with her niece Ntawnis Piapot telling CTV News that despite her international fame, Sainte-Marie is the type to spend time with them, “just her and you in the room.”

Sainte-Marie received the order of Canada, an honorary doctorate and has met the Queen in the course of her lifetime, accolades well deserved according to former Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde. “Buffy Sainte-Marie is not elected, but she’s a strong leader, a visionary and she has had such an impact, global impact,” he said.

In 1982, she became the first Indigenous person to win an Oscar for the song “Up Where We Belong,” from the film “An Officer and a Gentleman.”