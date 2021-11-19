Six Nations loses another community member to COVID-19

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations has lost another community member to COVID-19 complications.

On November 18 Ohsweken Public Health confirmed that a 15th community member passed away. It’s been more than a month since COVID-19 claimed the life a community member on October 20.

A press release from Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNEC) said COVID-29 cases on the territory are beginning to rise again, after the last spike in cases ended in mid-September.

“(SNEC) are saddened to see this virus claim another life on the territory and send their sincere condolences to the loved ones of this community member,” it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases on Six Nations is beginning to rise again, with 21 active cases reported on Nov. 20, an increase of six in the span of three days.

“Please continue to follow public health guidelines (wearing a mask, washing/sanitizing your hands, physical distancing, etc.) to do your part to protect our people,” the press release said.

Three of the 17 people with Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days have been fully vaccinated.

There are 109 people in self-isolation on the territory who are experiencing symptoms, or have been in contact with a positive case.

ANEC is reminding community members “of the importance of getting tested and self-isolating as directed by healthcare professionals.”

The press release said getting tested will help SNEC and Ohsweken Public Health a more accurate picture of how many active cases are on the territory, and self-isolating, especially when waiting for test results, prevents more spread of the virus.

The vaccination rate int he community is slowly rising with 53 per cent of the community over the age of 12 having one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 46.7 per cent having two doses.

Third dose booster vaccines are now available to those who received their second dose 6 months ago. Third doses must be booked over the phone by calling the Vaccine Call Center.

Health Canada announced its approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Nov. 20 and Katie Montour, SNEC communications officer said the community will offer the COVID-19 vaccinations for children as soon as possible.

“Community members can expect to see a vaccine clinic available for those in this age category,” she said.

SNEC strongly encourages members to get vaccinated by booking an appointment at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

Those struggling and in need of support can call the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line, 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or toll-free at 1-866-445-2204.

If you think you may have come into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you have been advised to get tested by a healthcare professional, please book a test at the Assessment Centre either online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

