UPDATE: Chiefwood Road to open soon as CN truck removed

November 22, 2021 904 views

UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. Monday Nov., 21, 2021

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police will soon have Chiefswood Road re-opened at Fifth Line after a CN transport truck slid into the ditch blocking the roadway. A Tow truck had the truck almost lifted from the ditch at 5:45 p.m. . Please be careful in the area,

Crews work to remove a CN truck from the ditch at Chiefswood Road and Fifth Line, (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

 

A CN transport truck was leaning into a ditch on Chiefswood Road at Fifth Line  at around 5 p.m.(Photo by Jim C. Powless)

