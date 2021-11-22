UPDATE: Chiefwood Road to open soon as CN truck removed

UPDATED: 5:45 p.m. Monday Nov., 21, 2021

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police will soon have Chiefswood Road re-opened at Fifth Line after a CN transport truck slid into the ditch blocking the roadway. A Tow truck had the truck almost lifted from the ditch at 5:45 p.m. . Please be careful in the area,

