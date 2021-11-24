National News
Brantford Police are asking the public for help in identifying  bank robber

November 24, 2021 174 views

 The Brantford Police Service (BPS) are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for bank robbery (BPS Supplied Photo)

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford  police are seeking  information to help identify a suspect wanted for a bank robbery.

Brantford Police were called to a bank at King George Road and St Paul Avenue after receiving a report the financial institution was robbed Saturday, November 20, 2021 at about 12:55 p.m..

Brantford Police are asking for help in identifying this man wanted in a weekend bank robbery (BPS Supplied Photo)

Police  said  an unknown suspect approached a bank teller, said he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect received money from the teller and left the area on foot.

No weapon was seen during the incident.

Employees and customers within the bank at the time of the incident remained physically unharmed.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Male
  • Caucasian
  • Approximately 5’5” tall
  • Slim build
  • 27-30 years old
  • Wearing a black jacket hooded jacket, jeans and a dark face mask

